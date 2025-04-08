Jerusalem Police Heighten Security for Passover and Easter Celebrations

In Jerusalem, a robust security operation is underway as thousands of police officers coordinate with Border Guard personnel, volunteers, and national reinforcements. Their presence aims to ensure safety during the week-long Passover holiday starting Saturday and Easter beginning April 20. Key efforts are on protecting crowded places and holy sites, ensuring the safety of worshipers and local residents.

To address traffic concerns, the Israel Police will regulate traffic flow alongside enforcing laws against drunk driving and other traffic violations. This approach seeks to allow safe passage for all road users, regardless of their faith, while they travel to various religious sites.

Enhanced police deployment in both east and west Jerusalem—including the Old City's alleys—aims to facilitate freedom of worship within secure, orderly environments. Despite recent inflammatory online statements about religious sites, police vow to use every available tool to counter any threats or chaos effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)