'Traitor' jibe: Bombay HC issues notice to police and complainant Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Kunal Kamra's plea against FIR.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:13 IST
- Country:
- India
'Traitor' jibe: Bombay HC issues notice to police and complainant Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Kunal Kamra's plea against FIR.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Law Firm's Strategic Retreat: Survival Over Principled Stand
Tiger Woods Confirms New Romance with Vanessa Trump
Love on the Fairway: Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Confirm Relationship
Comedic Critique Sparks Political Controversy in Mumbai
Comedian's Controversial Act Sparks FIR and Political Outcry