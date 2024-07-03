Five Arrested in Shocking Murder of Local Congress Leader's Brother
Five people have been arrested in connection with the murder of Kunal Bhadana, brother of a local Congress leader, in Nawada Koh village. The incident occurred after an argument between the victim and the accused over a phone call escalated into violence.
The police have arrested five individuals linked to the murder case of Kunal Bhadana, the brother of a local Congress leader, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday night in Nawada Koh village following an escalating rivalry, according to ACP crime Aman Yadav.
The suspects, identified as Vijay Singh (48), Virender alias Billu (40), Ramesh (42), Pradeep alias Kalu (34), and Sandeep alias Sandy, were apprehended in Faridabad. On June 29, an argument initially erupted between Pradeep and Bhadana's friend Rohit over the phone, leading to further confrontations.
ACP Yadav detailed that the conflict escalated the next day, resulting in a meeting at Masjid Chowk, where Vijay Singh fatally shot Kunal Bhadana. An FIR was lodged, leading to the arrests. The investigation continues.
