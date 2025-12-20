Franjo von Allmen Triumphs at Val Gardena: A Rivalry to Watch

In a thrilling display of skill and speed, Switzerland's Franjo von Allmen emerged victorious in the Val Gardena World Cup classic downhill, solidifying his position as a formidable rival to compatriot Marco Odermatt. Von Allmen clocked a time of one minute 58.67, edging out Odermatt by 0.30 seconds, securing his fourth World Cup win.

Despite Odermatt's narrow defeat, he extends his lead in the overall World Cup standings to an impressive 463 points over Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen. The competition remains fierce, with both Swiss athletes showcasing their prowess ahead of the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics.

Odermatt, a leader in multiple World Cup disciplines, prepares for further challenges in Italy, while local favorite Florian Schieder took third place, underscoring the intense competition among top skiers on the demanding Saslong piste.

