Left Menu

PM Modi's Steadfast Stance on Corruption and Political Allegiances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to fight corruption, granting full freedom to probe agencies to act against corrupt individuals. He criticized Congress for their double standards in accusing AAP of corruption and then forming an alliance. Modi emphasized that tackling corruption is an ongoing mission, not an electoral strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 15:47 IST
PM Modi's Steadfast Stance on Corruption and Political Allegiances
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to combating corruption and black money, asserting that the government has granted full independence to investigative agencies to pursue the strongest actions against those involved in corrupt practices.

Modi took a critical stance against the Congress party for its contradictory behavior of accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of serious corruption allegations, then forming an alliance with them for upcoming elections.

Addressing the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Modi emphasized that fighting corruption is a mission for his administration, unaffected by electoral considerations, and promised that no individual embroiled in corruption would evade the law under his leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024