PM Modi's Steadfast Stance on Corruption and Political Allegiances
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his commitment to fight corruption, granting full freedom to probe agencies to act against corrupt individuals. He criticized Congress for their double standards in accusing AAP of corruption and then forming an alliance. Modi emphasized that tackling corruption is an ongoing mission, not an electoral strategy.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to combating corruption and black money, asserting that the government has granted full independence to investigative agencies to pursue the strongest actions against those involved in corrupt practices.
Modi took a critical stance against the Congress party for its contradictory behavior of accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of serious corruption allegations, then forming an alliance with them for upcoming elections.
Addressing the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Modi emphasized that fighting corruption is a mission for his administration, unaffected by electoral considerations, and promised that no individual embroiled in corruption would evade the law under his leadership.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Delhi water crisis: AAP minister Atishi appeals to Haryana government to release water
Foreign Portfolio Investors invested USD 1.4 billion in last five sessions post NDA government formation
SC adjourns plea of Punjab AAP MLA challenging his arrest by ED
Punjab AAP Accuses BJP-Led Centre of Withholding Rural Development Funds
Punjab Congress Chief Challenges AAP Government on Rising Drug Menace