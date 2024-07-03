PM Modi's Steadfast Stance on Corruption and Political Allegiances

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his unwavering commitment to combating corruption and black money, asserting that the government has granted full independence to investigative agencies to pursue the strongest actions against those involved in corrupt practices.

Modi took a critical stance against the Congress party for its contradictory behavior of accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of serious corruption allegations, then forming an alliance with them for upcoming elections.

Addressing the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Modi emphasized that fighting corruption is a mission for his administration, unaffected by electoral considerations, and promised that no individual embroiled in corruption would evade the law under his leadership.

