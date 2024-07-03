Left Menu

Russian Forces Seize Control of Chasiv Yar District

The Russian defence ministry announced that Russian forces have gained control of a district in Chasiv Yar, a town situated west of Bakhmut. This strategic move positions Russia for possible advances on the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:01 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of a district in the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, the Interfax news agency reported.

Chasiv Yar stands on high ground about 20 km (12 miles) to the west of Bakhmut, a town Russian forces seized a year ago. It is seen by both sides as a potential staging point for Russia to advance on the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.

