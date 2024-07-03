Russian Forces Seize Control of Chasiv Yar District
The Russian defence ministry announced that Russian forces have gained control of a district in Chasiv Yar, a town situated west of Bakhmut. This strategic move positions Russia for possible advances on the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Russian forces had taken control of a district in the Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar, the Interfax news agency reported.
Chasiv Yar stands on high ground about 20 km (12 miles) to the west of Bakhmut, a town Russian forces seized a year ago. It is seen by both sides as a potential staging point for Russia to advance on the key cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk.
