Juvenile Crime Shock: Teen Stabbed Over Old Dispute in Delhi

Delhi Police detained four juveniles for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old named Krishna in Yamuna Vihar over an old dispute. The incident happened in a deserted area and was captured on CCTV. Investigations led to the youth's identification, and three knives were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Four juveniles have been detained by Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old youth in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. The incident, reported on Tuesday, stemmed from an old dispute.

The victim, Krishna, was attacked in a deserted area around 5.25 pm on Monday. He is currently receiving medical treatment. An attempted murder case has been registered, sparking an ongoing investigation.

Investigators utilized CCTV footage and local intelligence to identify the suspects, aged between 15 and 17, from Gokalpuri. They were arrested at their homes hours after the incident. Police have recovered three knives used in the attack, with further inquiries underway to check for additional culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

