Juvenile Crime Shock: Teen Stabbed Over Old Dispute in Delhi

Four juveniles have been detained by Delhi Police for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old youth in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar. The incident, reported on Tuesday, stemmed from an old dispute.

The victim, Krishna, was attacked in a deserted area around 5.25 pm on Monday. He is currently receiving medical treatment. An attempted murder case has been registered, sparking an ongoing investigation.

Investigators utilized CCTV footage and local intelligence to identify the suspects, aged between 15 and 17, from Gokalpuri. They were arrested at their homes hours after the incident. Police have recovered three knives used in the attack, with further inquiries underway to check for additional culprits.

