Juveniles Apprehended in Yamuna Vihar Stabbing Incident

Four juveniles were apprehended by the Delhi Police for stabbing a 19-year-old youth named Krishna in Yamuna Vihar, northeast Delhi. The incident occurred due to an old dispute. Police have registered an attempt to murder case and are investigating further, having recovered three knives used in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a swift response to a brutal stabbing incident in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, the Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17. The attack on a 19-year-old youth, Krishna, reportedly stemmed from a longstanding dispute, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The attack occurred Monday evening at approximately 5.25 pm in a secluded area. The victim was quickly transported to a nearby medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment. Law enforcement officers registered an attempt to murder case and promptly launched an investigation.

Utilizing CCTV footage and local intelligence, authorities identified and subsequently apprehended the young suspects from their homes that same night, recovering three knives allegedly used in the crime. The investigation remains ongoing as police aim to uncover further details and potential additional perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

