Juveniles Apprehended in Yamuna Vihar Stabbing Incident

In a swift response to a brutal stabbing incident in northeast Delhi's Yamuna Vihar, the Delhi Police have apprehended four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17. The attack on a 19-year-old youth, Krishna, reportedly stemmed from a longstanding dispute, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

The attack occurred Monday evening at approximately 5.25 pm in a secluded area. The victim was quickly transported to a nearby medical facility where he is currently receiving treatment. Law enforcement officers registered an attempt to murder case and promptly launched an investigation.

Utilizing CCTV footage and local intelligence, authorities identified and subsequently apprehended the young suspects from their homes that same night, recovering three knives allegedly used in the crime. The investigation remains ongoing as police aim to uncover further details and potential additional perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)