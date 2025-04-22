Deadly Attack in Pahalgam: Amit Shah Rushes to Srinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has embarked on a crucial visit to Srinagar following a tragic terror attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The visit comes at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged Shah to take immediate stock of the situation.

Shah's visit is accompanied by senior officials, including the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan. This initiative aims to reinforce security measures and prevent further incidents, with a security review meeting scheduled in Srinagar.

The terror attack has left several dead and injured, marking the deadliest civilian attack in recent years. With US Vice President J D Vance currently in India, this incident has drawn significant international attention, highlighting the urgency of Shah's response.

(With inputs from agencies.)