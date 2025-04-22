Om Birla Urges Youth to Champion India's Future

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called upon the youth of India to be vital contributors to the nation's future, stressing the need for a strong and self-reliant country. Speaking at Lovely Professional University's Annual Cultural Festival, Birla encouraged young Indians to actively engage in nation-building, innovation, and global leadership to enhance India's growth and development.

Highlighting the global recognition of India's vibrant youth, excelling in technology, academia, governance, and entrepreneurship, Birla urged students to face challenges with resilience and integrity. He advocated for a harmonious blend of traditional wisdom and modern innovation in education, emphasizing the importance of cultural roots in shaping progressive minds.

Birla praised LPU as a microcosm of India's cultural diversity, where students from across the country and the world come together. He commended the university's embodiment of unity in diversity and their adaptability to modern educational needs. The event, themed 'One India & One World,' supported the notion of global citizenship rooted in Indian values, aligning with India's civilizational philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, meaning 'the world is one family.'

(With inputs from agencies.)