Supreme Court Revisits Interfaith Marriage: Man Claims Wife Wants Reunion

More than six years after allowing a woman to live with her parents instead of her husband, the Supreme Court is revisiting the case. Petitioning for his wife's release, Mohammad Danish claims his wife now wants to return to him. The court directed a sessions judge to verify her wishes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:16 IST
More than six years after permitting a woman to reside with her parents rather than her husband, the Supreme Court is reexamining the case. On Wednesday, a fresh plea was filed by Mohammad Danish, urging that his wife be freed from her parents' custody, claiming she now wishes to return to him.

The controversy over this interfaith marriage initially reached the apex court in 2018 when Danish petitioned to release his wife, then 20, from her parents' custody. The bench, led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, had allowed the woman to live with her parents, affirming her right as an adult to decide her own future.

This week, a vacation bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah directed the First Additional Sessions Judge in Haldwani to verify her current desires. The judicial officer has been ordered to record the woman's statement within two weeks and submit a report. The parents had previously alleged Danish kidnapped their daughter and executed a fake marriage certificate.

