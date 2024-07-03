Left Menu

Delhi Police Enhance Training for New Criminal Laws with 'e-Pramaan'

Delhi Police personnel are receiving support and training to use the 'e-Pramaan' app for recording evidence under new laws. The app facilitates procedures including FIR registration. Over 35,000 officers have been trained in the new laws that replace the Evidence Act, IPC, and CrPC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 16:26 IST
Delhi Police Enhance Training for New Criminal Laws with 'e-Pramaan'
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police personnel facing challenges with the 'e-Pramaan' app will now have dedicated teams assisting them in recording video or audio evidence, a provision under the new Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

This app aids in various procedures, such as FIR registration, as officials aim to streamline the transition from the Evidence Act to the BSA. The BSA, along with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has officially replaced the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure since Monday.

Some investigating officers (IOs) are encountering difficulties with the app, but are being supported by specialized teams who are also training their colleagues. For further assistance, a helpline is available. The officers are also utilizing other mobile apps to understand the distinctions between the old and new laws. To date, more than 35,000 Delhi Police personnel have undergone training to effectively implement the provisions of the BNS, BNSS, and BSA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024