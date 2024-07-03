Delhi Police Enhance Training for New Criminal Laws with 'e-Pramaan'

Delhi Police personnel facing challenges with the 'e-Pramaan' app will now have dedicated teams assisting them in recording video or audio evidence, a provision under the new Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

This app aids in various procedures, such as FIR registration, as officials aim to streamline the transition from the Evidence Act to the BSA. The BSA, along with the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), has officially replaced the Indian Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure since Monday.

Some investigating officers (IOs) are encountering difficulties with the app, but are being supported by specialized teams who are also training their colleagues. For further assistance, a helpline is available. The officers are also utilizing other mobile apps to understand the distinctions between the old and new laws. To date, more than 35,000 Delhi Police personnel have undergone training to effectively implement the provisions of the BNS, BNSS, and BSA.

