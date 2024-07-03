Left Menu

Delhi High Court Ruling: Margin of Error in Determining Age in POCSO Cases

The Delhi High Court has held that the upper age in bone age ossification tests, along with a two-year margin of error, should be considered when determining a victim's age in POCSO cases. The bench emphasized the presumption of innocence in the adversarial legal system, requiring substantial proof for conviction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:04 IST
Delhi High Court Ruling: Margin of Error in Determining Age in POCSO Cases
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court has clarified that in cases of sexual assault under the POCSO Act, the age of the victim determined through bone age ossification should include a two-year margin of error. This decision underscores the court's adherence to the presumption of innocence in India's adversarial legal system.

The bench comprising Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain, in a judgement uploaded on Wednesday, highlighted that the 'upper age range' in such reports must be considered. The ruling comes in response to a trial court's reference in a POCSO case where the victim's age was assessed between 16 and 18 years.

The court noted the critical role of substantial evidence in criminal justice, emphasizing that any element of doubt should benefit the accused. This approach aligns with the broader legal principle that the burden of proof lies with the prosecution, reinforcing the protection of accused individuals' rights under Indian law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

Health News Update: Bird Flu Risks, Weight-loss Drugs & Legal Battles

 Global
2
Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

Bird Flu Concerns & Global Health Developments

 Global
3
Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

Plugging In: Electrifying Europe's Cruise Ports for a Greener Future

 Global
4
Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

Copa America Grass Controversy Unfolds Amid Miami Stadium Preparations

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024