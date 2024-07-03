Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe into Hathras Stampede
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras stampede as he visited the injured at the event venue. He suggested a potential conspiracy, criticized the 'sevadars', and assured actions to avoid such incidents in the future.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday initiated a judicial investigation into the Hathras stampede while visiting the injured at the religious congregation.
Adityanath hinted at a possible conspiracy and criticized the 'sevadars' (volunteers) for abandoning those in need. He vowed to implement preventive measures to ensure such tragedies are not repeated.
A Special Investigation Team led by ADG Agra has already submitted a preliminary report, and a retired high court judge will oversee the judicial investigation. The FIR has been registered against the event organizers for flouting rules and inadequate traffic management.
