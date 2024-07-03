Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe into Hathras Stampede

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a judicial probe into the Hathras stampede as he visited the injured at the event venue. He suggested a potential conspiracy, criticized the 'sevadars', and assured actions to avoid such incidents in the future.

PTI | Hathras | Updated: 03-07-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 03-07-2024 17:19 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday initiated a judicial investigation into the Hathras stampede while visiting the injured at the religious congregation.

Adityanath hinted at a possible conspiracy and criticized the 'sevadars' (volunteers) for abandoning those in need. He vowed to implement preventive measures to ensure such tragedies are not repeated.

A Special Investigation Team led by ADG Agra has already submitted a preliminary report, and a retired high court judge will oversee the judicial investigation. The FIR has been registered against the event organizers for flouting rules and inadequate traffic management.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

