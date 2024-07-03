Goa Police Sub-Inspector Faces Assault Allegations in Shocking Incident

A Goa Police sub-inspector is under investigation following allegations of assault and degradation. The victim accused the officer of beating her and forcing her to lick his shoes, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) will be filed against the officer after a preliminary investigation, officials said. AAP MLA Venzy Viegas brought the issue to light during a meeting with Superintendent of Police (South), Sunita Sawant.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on June 22 when the officer called the woman and her husband to a location following a minor road accident. Despite the couple resolving their dispute with the truck driver involved, the officer allegedly beat the woman and forced her into demeaning acts. Deputy Superintendent Santosh Desai announced that an inquiry has begun and an FIR will follow based on the findings.

