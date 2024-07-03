Left Menu

Punjab Police Bust Human Trafficking Racket by Local Travel Agents

Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has arrested two travel agents, Amarjeet Singh and Gurjodh Singh, for trafficking people from Punjab to Cambodia under false promises of jobs. Victims' passports were seized upon arrival, forcing them into cyber scamming operations. Investigations continue to identify further accomplices.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-07-2024 18:45 IST
Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has taken a significant step in combating human trafficking by arresting two local travel agents involved in illegal trafficking of people from Punjab to Cambodia. The Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav confirmed the arrests of Amarjeet Singh, the owner of Visa Palace Immigration in Mohali, and his associate Gurjodh Singh.

The duo deceived individuals by promising lucrative data entry jobs abroad. Upon arrival in Cambodia, victims' passports were confiscated and they were coerced into working in cyber scam call centers aimed at defrauding Indian citizens financially.

In response to a victim's statement who managed to escape, an investigation was launched under the State Cyber Crime Police Station. Preliminary findings indicate that numerous individuals were fraudulently trafficked to South-East Asian countries, where they were exploited in cyber scams. Efforts are ongoing to identify further accomplices and rescue victims.

