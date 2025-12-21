Assam Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigration
Assam's security forces, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership, have apprehended 19 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The government is stepping up efforts to ensure an infiltration-free state using an SOP under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, amidst heightened border vigilance.
- Country:
- India
In a significant effort to curb illegal immigration, security forces in Assam have apprehended 19 illegal immigrants and deported them back to Bangladesh, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday.
These individuals were taken into custody from various locations within Nagaon and Karbi Anglong districts. The operation involved the coordinated efforts of Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), with Sarma emphasizing that the government's stance on illegal stay in Assam is uncompromising.
Despite not specifying the exact border route used for deportation, the Assam administration has been rigorously applying the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, as state authorities heighten surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border to prevent unauthorized entry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
