Senator Bob Menendez Declines to Testify Amidst Bribery Allegations

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez declined to testify at his New York trial, asserting that prosecutors failed to prove their bribery allegations. His decision facilitated the start of closing arguments by Monday. Over two days, defense lawyers countered weeks of prosecution testimony and evidence.

Menendez, 70, insists he is not guilty of charges that allege he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from 2018 through 2022 in exchange for leveraging his Senate influence for three New Jersey businessmen's benefits. The judge confirmed Menendez's decision was voluntary.

Prosecutors argue that Menendez used his clout improperly, but his defense claims his wife Nadine hid her financial issues, adding that a past raid discovered hidden cash was a family tradition stemming from their Cuban heritage. Menendez faces multiple charges, yet he plans to run for reelection independently despite the allegations.

