Left Menu

Senator Bob Menendez Declines to Testify Amidst Bribery Allegations

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez chose not to testify in his bribery trial, arguing that prosecutors failed to prove their case. The trial has seen seven weeks of testimony, with Menendez and several businessmen accused of corruption and bribery involving gold and cash in exchange for political favors.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 04-07-2024 04:23 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 04:23 IST
Senator Bob Menendez Declines to Testify Amidst Bribery Allegations
Bob Menendez

New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez declined to testify at his New York trial, asserting that prosecutors failed to prove their bribery allegations. His decision facilitated the start of closing arguments by Monday. Over two days, defense lawyers countered weeks of prosecution testimony and evidence.

Menendez, 70, insists he is not guilty of charges that allege he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from 2018 through 2022 in exchange for leveraging his Senate influence for three New Jersey businessmen's benefits. The judge confirmed Menendez's decision was voluntary.

Prosecutors argue that Menendez used his clout improperly, but his defense claims his wife Nadine hid her financial issues, adding that a past raid discovered hidden cash was a family tradition stemming from their Cuban heritage. Menendez faces multiple charges, yet he plans to run for reelection independently despite the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024