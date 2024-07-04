California Man Convicted for Hate Crime Murder of Gay Student

A California man has been convicted of first-degree murder for the 2018 killing of a gay University of Pennsylvania student, Blaze Bernstein, in what has been deemed a hate crime. Samuel Woodward, 26, faced a monthslong trial that raised questions about his motives and personal challenges. Woodward, a member of a violent, anti-gay, antisemitic group, had met Bernstein via a dating app and stabbed him multiple times, leading to his death. The case took years to go to trial due to questions about Woodward's mental state and changes in defense attorneys. Bernstein's family and authorities conducted an extensive search after his disappearance, eventually finding his body in a shallow grave. Evidence against Woodward included a bloodied knife and hate group materials found in his home.

The prosecution argued that Woodward had shown an interest in violent acts and deliberately targeted gay men online. Ken Morrison, Woodward's attorney, countered that his client did not plan to kill Bernstein and faced significant personal struggles, including an undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder and confusion about his sexuality due to his conservative upbringing. Despite these arguments, the jury found Woodward guilty, bringing a tragic case to a close.

Authorities discovered Bernstein's body after a week-long search, finding that he had been stabbed multiple times in the face and neck. The trial revealed Woodward's involvement with the Atomwaffen Division, a group promoting anti-gay and antisemitic ideologies, and his violent intentions toward the community. The evidence presented in court helped secure the conviction, providing some measure of justice for Bernstein's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)