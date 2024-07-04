Left Menu

Belarusian Authorities Eradicate Freedom of Association, Says UN Rapporteur

“Of particular concern is the growing number of allegations of ill-treatment of inmates convicted on what appear to be politically motivated charges, including persons who suffer chronic and acute diseases,” Marin said.

Belarusian Authorities Eradicate Freedom of Association, Says UN Rapporteur
Over the course of four years since the contested 2020 presidential elections, the Belarusian authorities have eradicated freedom of association in the country, Anaïs Marin, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Belarus, told the Human Rights Council today.

Her yearly report highlights the intentional suppression of all types of independent associations, including civil society organisations and initiatives, political parties, trade unions, bar associations, religious and cultural organisations, and online communities. Authorities have employed a range of measures to crackdown on free assembly and association, including mandatory re-registration campaigns, restrictions on access to funding, retaliations for donations, liquidation of associations through or without judicial proceedings, designation of undesirable associations as “extremist formations,” and the persecution of their leaders, members, volunteers, and supporters.

“Since 1 January 2021, Belarus has lost over 1,500 registered public associations. All independent trade unions have been dismantled, and the number of political parties had fallen from 16 to 4 in the period leading up to the February 2024 parliamentary elections,” the Special Rapporteur noted.

“All those who ever dared speaking up against the government or its policies are either behind bars or in exile,” she said.

Her report, which examines major developments in the human rights situation in Belarus from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, also highlights other concerning trends, such as continuous ill-treatment in detention, restrictive measures targeting Belarusian citizens relocating abroad, harassment of minorities and members of the LGBTIQ+ community, the prosecution in absentia of alleged “extremists” living in exile, and the intimidation of their relatives and violations of the right to privacy.

“Of particular concern is the growing number of allegations of ill-treatment of inmates convicted on what appear to be politically motivated charges, including persons who suffer chronic and acute diseases,” Marin said.

“There have been over a dozen reported cases of deaths in custody since 2020, most likely caused by inadequate or untimely medical care. A few detainees have been held incommunicado for over a year and their families are unaware of their fate, which raises concerns about possible enforced disappearances,” the expert said.

