AAP Slams BJP Over Illegal Tree Felling in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party has openly criticized the BJP for maintaining silence on the alleged illegal felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's ridge area, questioning the party's stance on the city's pollution crisis.

During a press conference, AAP senior leader Jasmine Shah highlighted the BJP's tendency to politicize pollution issues while stalling essential Delhi government projects addressing the problem.

This controversy arose when it was discovered that the Delhi Development Authority had allegedly cut the trees without proper permissions, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene. The court instructed the Delhi government and civic agencies to discuss ways to enhance the city's green cover.

