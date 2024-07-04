Left Menu

AAP Slams BJP Over Illegal Tree Felling in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party criticized the BJP for its silence on the illegal felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's ridge area. AAP leader Jasmine Shah accused the BJP of politicizing Delhi's pollution issues while neglecting real environmental concerns. The Supreme Court has directed civic agencies to improve the city's green cover.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 12:45 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has openly criticized the BJP for maintaining silence on the alleged illegal felling of 1,100 trees in Delhi's ridge area, questioning the party's stance on the city's pollution crisis.

During a press conference, AAP senior leader Jasmine Shah highlighted the BJP's tendency to politicize pollution issues while stalling essential Delhi government projects addressing the problem.

This controversy arose when it was discovered that the Delhi Development Authority had allegedly cut the trees without proper permissions, prompting the Supreme Court to intervene. The court instructed the Delhi government and civic agencies to discuss ways to enhance the city's green cover.

