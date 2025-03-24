China Vows Resilient Business Environment Amid Geopolitical Tensions

In a bid to reinforce confidence in China's economic prospects, Vice Premier He Lifeng met with top executives from leading companies such as Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard. He emphasized China's commitment to enhancing its business climate, inviting multinational investment, and leveraging the country's economic resilience and vitality.

The China Development Forum in Beijing saw a mix of global executives with fewer American CEOs this year, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions. Despite this, U.S. firms remained significant attendees. The forum, coupled with potential meetings with President Xi Jinping, underscores China's efforts to attract foreign capital amid U.S. tariff challenges.

Amidst rising geopolitical friction, Premier Li Qiang advocated for global market openness. His remarks highlighted the necessity for active macroeconomic policies to counteract international instability and foster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)