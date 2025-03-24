Left Menu

China Vows Resilient Business Environment Amid Geopolitical Tensions

China's Vice Premier He Lifeng assured foreign corporate leaders of China's business prospects, emphasizing an inviting business environment for multinationals. At a forum attended by global CEOs, China's resilience was highlighted amid geopolitical pressures, while emphasizing the importance of open markets to counter instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 06:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 06:37 IST
China Vows Resilient Business Environment Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to reinforce confidence in China's economic prospects, Vice Premier He Lifeng met with top executives from leading companies such as Apple, Pfizer, and Mastercard. He emphasized China's commitment to enhancing its business climate, inviting multinational investment, and leveraging the country's economic resilience and vitality.

The China Development Forum in Beijing saw a mix of global executives with fewer American CEOs this year, reflecting broader geopolitical tensions. Despite this, U.S. firms remained significant attendees. The forum, coupled with potential meetings with President Xi Jinping, underscores China's efforts to attract foreign capital amid U.S. tariff challenges.

Amidst rising geopolitical friction, Premier Li Qiang advocated for global market openness. His remarks highlighted the necessity for active macroeconomic policies to counteract international instability and foster economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025