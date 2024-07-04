Left Menu

Hawala Racket Busted in Raipur: Three Arrested, Rs 80 Lakh Recovered

Chhattisgarh police arrested three men from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in a 'hawala' money transfer racket, recovering Rs 80 lakh in Raipur. The trio was linked to online betting and gaming applications. Efforts continue to trace the racket's main operator from Ahmedabad.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 04-07-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 13:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Chhattisgarh police have arrested three individuals from Gujarat for their alleged role in a 'hawala' money transfer racket, officials reported on Thursday. The arrests were made in Raipur, where authorities seized Rs 80 lakh in cash.

The trio, identified as Shakti Singh Jateja (26), Jayendra Singh Jateja (21), and Akash Kumar Dave (31), were reportedly transferring money collected through online betting and gaming applications. Law enforcement is now pursuing the key operator of the racket, believed to be running the illegal operations from Ahmedabad.

This development follows the earlier arrest of Vinay Kumar Yadav in Bhilai, who revealed the racket's operations. The police have intensified efforts to capture Dinesh Bhai, the alleged mastermind behind the hawala racket.

