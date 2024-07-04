Hawala Racket Busted in Raipur: Three Arrested, Rs 80 Lakh Recovered

In a significant crackdown, Chhattisgarh police have arrested three individuals from Gujarat for their alleged role in a 'hawala' money transfer racket, officials reported on Thursday. The arrests were made in Raipur, where authorities seized Rs 80 lakh in cash.

The trio, identified as Shakti Singh Jateja (26), Jayendra Singh Jateja (21), and Akash Kumar Dave (31), were reportedly transferring money collected through online betting and gaming applications. Law enforcement is now pursuing the key operator of the racket, believed to be running the illegal operations from Ahmedabad.

This development follows the earlier arrest of Vinay Kumar Yadav in Bhilai, who revealed the racket's operations. The police have intensified efforts to capture Dinesh Bhai, the alleged mastermind behind the hawala racket.

