Shane Jones to Strengthen Mining Sector Ties on Australian Visit

New Zealand's Resources Minister Shane Jones will visit Australia next week to meet with mining sector operators and investors, signaling that New Zealand is once again open for business.

The visit aims to build relationships with Australian state and federal counterparts and learn from their experiences as New Zealand seeks to develop a strategic and enduring minerals sector.

“This Coalition Government is committed to utilizing our mineral reserves to boost regional opportunities and jobs, increase our self-sufficiency, improve energy security and resilience, and drive our export-led focus on economic recovery,” said Mr. Jones.

Significant progress has been made with the draft Minerals Strategy for New Zealand and an upcoming Amendment Bill to the Crown Minerals Act to set the right direction and policies to unlock New Zealand’s natural resource opportunities. Initiatives such as the creation of a Critical Minerals List and a stocktake of resources are underway. However, proactive and visible efforts are needed to rebuild international investor confidence.

During his visit, Mr. Jones will engage with current and potential operators and investors to discuss opportunities in the New Zealand resources market and gather industry perspectives on potential barriers to entry.

“My message to Australia is that New Zealand is once again open for business to responsible operators that want to join us in realizing the potential of our minerals and petroleum estate while enhancing prosperity for New Zealanders,” Mr. Jones stated.

In addition to engagements with the minerals and petroleum industries, Mr. Jones will meet with representatives from the federal, Victorian, and Western Australian governments.

Mr. Jones will leave for Perth on 7 July, continue to Melbourne, and return to New Zealand on 12 July.