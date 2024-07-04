Left Menu

Karnataka CM Rejects BJP's CBI Probe Demand Amid MUDA Scam Protests

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed the BJP's demand for a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The controversy surrounds land allotments, including plots given to Siddaramaiah's wife under a disputed scheme. The BJP alleges corruption, but Siddaramaiah defended the process and refused to resign.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:19 IST
Karnataka CM Rejects BJP's CBI Probe Demand Amid MUDA Scam Protests
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday dismissed the BJP's demand for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Despite the intensifying opposition protests, the CM remained resolute. The BJP has accused MUDA of fraudulent site allotments, including to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi.

The BJP claimed the allotments were in upscale Mysuru areas with higher property values, demanding the Chief Minister's resignation. Under scrutiny is MUDA's 50:50 ratio scheme, which provides 50% developed land to those whose undeveloped land was acquired for residential layouts.

A BJP leader alleged Rs 4,000 crore in irregularities, citing violations in the allotment of 4,500-5,000 sites. Siddaramaiah, however, defended the allotments, stating they are on hold pending investigation. While the BJP tried to lay siege to the MUDA office, they were detained by police.

The Chief Minister retorted against the BJP's CBI probe demands, arguing the BJP did not initiate similar investigations during their tenure. Urban Development Minister B S Suresha has sanctioned an internal probe. Home Minister G Parameshwara mentioned that the government's stand against the BJP's CBI probe demands remains firm. He reiterated that all raised issues would be addressed promptly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024