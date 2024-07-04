Mizoram Governor Urges PIB to Boost Awareness of Government Policies
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has requested the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to enhance the dissemination of information on government policies to increase enrollment in centrally sponsored schemes. The governor emphasized the need for better awareness to ensure that stakeholders and eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits and financial assistance they deserve.
- Country:
- India
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called on the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a central nodal agency, to enhance the spread of information regarding government policies. This initiative aims to boost enrollment in various centrally sponsored schemes, Raj Bhavan sources reported on Thursday.
Governor Kambhampati discussed this with PIB Director General (North Eastern Zone) K Satish Nambudiripad during a meeting at Raj Bhavan. He stressed that many stakeholders and eligible beneficiaries miss out on benefits and financial aid due to insufficient awareness.
Accompanied by DDK director (News) Nampibou Marinmai, Nambudiripad was briefed on the need for effective communication to ensure that the intended recipients are well-informed about the available schemes and assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mizoram Awaits Centre's Nod for Biometric Enrollment of 33,000 Myanmar Refugees
Chandigarh: NCB organises bike rally to raise awareness for addiction-free country
Rajasthan: NCB organise anti-drug bike rally in Jaipur to create awareness against drug abuse
Ludhiana Rural Police organises basketball tournament to spread awareness against drugs
Ivory Coast Unveils Mobile Enrollment Centers to Boost Struggling Health Program