Mizoram Governor Urges PIB to Boost Awareness of Government Policies

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has requested the Press Information Bureau (PIB) to enhance the dissemination of information on government policies to increase enrollment in centrally sponsored schemes. The governor emphasized the need for better awareness to ensure that stakeholders and eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits and financial assistance they deserve.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:04 IST
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has called on the Press Information Bureau (PIB), a central nodal agency, to enhance the spread of information regarding government policies. This initiative aims to boost enrollment in various centrally sponsored schemes, Raj Bhavan sources reported on Thursday.

Governor Kambhampati discussed this with PIB Director General (North Eastern Zone) K Satish Nambudiripad during a meeting at Raj Bhavan. He stressed that many stakeholders and eligible beneficiaries miss out on benefits and financial aid due to insufficient awareness.

Accompanied by DDK director (News) Nampibou Marinmai, Nambudiripad was briefed on the need for effective communication to ensure that the intended recipients are well-informed about the available schemes and assistance.

