BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority Scam

The opposition BJP in Karnataka has once again insisted on a CBI investigation into alleged corruption within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) concerning the distribution of alternative sites to land losers.

R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, accused the former MUDA Chairman and Commissioner of involvement in what he termed a 'scam' and called for their arrest to expose a larger network of middlemen. He also raised questions about the 'illegal' establishment of a residential layout on land owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in Mysuru.

'These irregularities will only be brought to light with a CBI probe,' Ashoka told reporters. He alleged that alternative sites were allotted to Parvathi in a more valuable area compared to her original plot. MUDA had allocated plots to her under a 50:50 scheme in exchange for over three acres of her land, but Ashoka contended the scheme led to massive financial losses for the authority.

