Left Menu

BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority Scam

The BJP in Karnataka has reiterated its call for a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) over the allotment of alternative sites to land losers. The Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, claims that key officials and the Chief Minister's wife are involved in the scam.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-07-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 15:20 IST
BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority Scam
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition BJP in Karnataka has once again insisted on a CBI investigation into alleged corruption within the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) concerning the distribution of alternative sites to land losers.

R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, accused the former MUDA Chairman and Commissioner of involvement in what he termed a 'scam' and called for their arrest to expose a larger network of middlemen. He also raised questions about the 'illegal' establishment of a residential layout on land owned by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, in Mysuru.

'These irregularities will only be brought to light with a CBI probe,' Ashoka told reporters. He alleged that alternative sites were allotted to Parvathi in a more valuable area compared to her original plot. MUDA had allocated plots to her under a 50:50 scheme in exchange for over three acres of her land, but Ashoka contended the scheme led to massive financial losses for the authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024