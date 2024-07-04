Philippines Stands Firm: Ready to Defend Against China's Aggression

In a bold stance, the Philippine military asserted they would employ proportional force if confronted again by China's coast guard in the disputed South China Sea. General Romeo Brawner Jr. revealed that the incident last month left Filipino navy personnel injured and their boats damaged, prompting demands for 60 million pesos in damages and the return of seized rifles.

The Philippine military's demands were presented during discussions with a Chinese delegation in Manila, but the Chinese side has yet to respond. Brawner highlighted the possibility of seeking compensation for a navy officer's planned surgery, necessary after losing his thumb during the confrontation at Second Thomas Shoal.

Amid rising tensions, the Philippine military remains committed to defending its territorial rights. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. supports de-escalation but stands firm against any foreign aggression. The situation in the South China Sea remains a potential flashpoint involving multiple nations and alliances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)