MCD Demolition Drive at Rohini Religious Site Sparks Protests

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out a demolition drive at a religious structure in Rohini, following a High Court order. The action, supported by local police, sparked protests among locals. The structure was deemed an unauthorized encroachment on park land.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2024 16:57 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly controversial move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertook a demolition drive at a religious structure in North West Delhi's Rohini area, igniting protests from local residents, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The demolition was executed under a court mandate, targeting unauthorized construction encroaching upon park land. The drive, which saw participation from local police and paramilitary forces, took place at Rohini sector 22 early Thursday morning.

Despite the local outcry, the situation was brought under control. The High Court had previously directed the MCD to remove the illegal encroachment, but the action was delayed due to the unavailability of adequate police force.

