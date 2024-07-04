MCD Demolition Drive at Rohini Religious Site Sparks Protests

In a highly controversial move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) undertook a demolition drive at a religious structure in North West Delhi's Rohini area, igniting protests from local residents, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The demolition was executed under a court mandate, targeting unauthorized construction encroaching upon park land. The drive, which saw participation from local police and paramilitary forces, took place at Rohini sector 22 early Thursday morning.

Despite the local outcry, the situation was brought under control. The High Court had previously directed the MCD to remove the illegal encroachment, but the action was delayed due to the unavailability of adequate police force.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)