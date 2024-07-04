NITI Aayog Launches 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' to Achieve 100% Saturation of Key Social Indicators

Today, NITI Aayog launched the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan,' witnessing significant participation from citizens nationwide. Launch events were organized across all 112 Aspirational Districts and 500 Aspirational Blocks. This comprehensive three-month campaign, running from 4th July to 30th September 2024, aims to achieve 100% saturation of 12 key social sector indicators across all Aspirational Districts and Blocks.

The first day of the campaign saw enthusiastic participation from thousands of district and block-level officials, frontline workers, community leaders, local artists, students, and local representatives (Block Pramukhs/Sarpanchs) from Jammu and Kashmir to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Aspirational Districts and Blocks pledged their commitment to the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' by reiterating its principles through the 'Sampoornata Pledge,' committing to fulfilling the campaign’s goals and accelerating progress toward full saturation of the identified indicators.

The program included organizing camps emphasizing the key indicators of the campaign in locations such as Ratlam and Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, the program was launched amid fanfare and local participation at the district headquarters of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand, and Nuh, Haryana.

A health camp in Kurabalakota Mandal, Annamayya District, Andhra Pradesh, received immense enthusiasm from the local populace. Hundreds of Asha and Anganwadi workers displayed nutritional varieties of regional food for pregnant women and young children at the Baansgaon Block of Gorakhpur District, Uttar Pradesh, and Nirmand Block, Kullu District, Himachal Pradesh. Dedicated selfie booths celebrating the 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' were a common sight. Sampoornata Yatras were organized in various places to create awareness about the campaign's key performance indicators and goals. School children and NCC Cadets participated in one such Sampoornata Yatra at Bhamini block of Parvathipuram Manyam, Andhra Pradesh. Children also supported the program by participating in painting competitions, as seen in Block Badhra, District Charkhi Dadri, Haryana. Other launch aspects included cultural programs, nukkad natak, exhibition stalls, and distribution of soil health cards.

The north-eastern states also participated wholeheartedly. Shri Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, launched the Sampoornata Abhiyan at Chowkham Block, Namsai District, Arunachal Pradesh. The launch event at Kiphire, Nagaland, was addressed by Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Shri C Kipili Sangatam, setting an enthusiastic start. Similarly, Lamka South block of Churachandpur district, Manipur, organized a free Health Camp on Diabetes and Hypertension for the launch program.

During the three-month 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' campaign, district and block officials, along with elected representatives, will organize awareness activities like Gram Sabhas, Nukkad Natak, Paushtik Aahar Mela, Health camps, ICDS camps, Awareness Marches and Rallies, Exhibitions, Poster making, and Poem competitions around 12 themes identified for 100% saturation across all Aspirational Blocks and Districts.

NITI Aayog officials and Young Professionals are participating in the launch events in person across 300 districts to guide and support local governance in organizing and executing the campaign effectively. Collaboration with relevant Central Ministries and Departments, and State and Union Territory governments will bolster efforts to achieve the campaign’s objectives and strengthen the spirit of Competitive and Cooperative Federalism in ensuring socio-economic development in the hinterland.

Focus Areas of 'Sampoornata Abhiyan' in Aspirational Blocks KPIs:

Percentage of pregnant women registered for Antenatal Care (ANC) within the first trimester.

Percentage of persons screened for Diabetes against the targeted population in the Block.

Percentage of persons screened for Hypertension against the targeted population in the Block.

Percentage of pregnant women taking Supplementary Nutrition under the ICDS Programme regularly.

Percentage of Soil Health Cards generated against the soil sample collection target.

Percentage of SHGs that have received a Revolving Fund against the total SHGs in the block.

Aspirational Districts KPIs:

Percentage of pregnant women registered for Antenatal Care (ANC) within the first trimester.

Percentage of pregnant women taking Supplementary Nutrition under the ICDS Programme regularly.

Percentage of children fully immunized (9-11 months) (BCG+DPT3+OPV3+Measles 1).

Number of Soil Health Cards distributed.

Percentage of schools with functional electricity at the secondary level.

Percentage of schools providing textbooks to children within one month of the start of the academic session.