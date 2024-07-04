Minister Ntshavheni Outlines Path for GNU's Priorities and Programme of Action

Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has detailed the Government of National Unity's (GNU) process for setting government priorities and programmes for the seventh administration. This announcement followed the swearing-in ceremony of new National Executive members on Wednesday, 3 July 2024.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Minister Ntshavheni highlighted that the government’s priorities and programme of action will be defined in the Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF). Unlike previous administrations, this MTSF will incorporate the election manifestoes of the 11 parties forming the GNU, rather than solely that of the governing party.

To actualize the signed Statement of Intent among GNU parties, the Forum of South African Directors-General (FOSAD), chaired by the Director-General in The Presidency, is scrutinizing the manifestoes of the parties involved. Following a thorough analysis, FOSAD will submit a proposal for consideration and adoption at the Cabinet Lekgotla, scheduled for 11-12 July.

Minister Ntshavheni emphasized that the National Development Plan (NDP) will be the ultimate "filter" guiding the selection of government priorities. She reiterated that the NDP, adopted by Parliament in 2012, aims to achieve a better South Africa by 2030. The NDP's goals align closely with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which the country also aims to implement.

The two-day Lekgotla will deliberate on the Directors-General's proposals, and the final programmes and priorities will be announced by the President during the Opening of Parliament on 18 July 2024. Post-adoption, individual departments will create their Strategic Plans and Annual Performance Plans aligned with the MTSF. These plans will be presented to Parliament and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) for oversight. The National Treasury will finance the MTSF's implementation through the National Budget, subject to parliamentary approval.

The DPME is tasked with overseeing and reporting on the MTSF's implementation and ensuring alignment with performance targets, providing reports to both the President and the Cabinet.

Minister Ntshavheni stressed the collective responsibility of GNU members to implement the agreed programme of action, emphasizing a shift from party-specific agendas to a unified government approach. She clarified that with the inauguration of the President, executive authority transitioned entirely to the new administration, and no outgoing minister could make commitments post-oath.

The newly appointed Ministers assumed office on 3 July 2024, marking the commencement of the seventh administration. They will spend the period leading up to the Lekgotla receiving briefings from their departments and preparing for the forthcoming deliberations.