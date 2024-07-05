Left Menu

India's Push for Early Release of Nationals Misled into Russian Army

India seeks the early discharge of its nationals misled into joining the Russian army. Prime Minister Modi will discuss this issue during his upcoming visit to Moscow. Reports indicate several Indians were promised lucrative jobs but ended up fighting in Ukraine. Efforts are underway to bring back these individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 17:07 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 17:07 IST
India's Push for Early Release of Nationals Misled into Russian Army
AI Generated Representative Image

In a significant diplomatic move, India is pushing for the early release of its nationals who were misled into serving in the Russian army. This critical issue is expected to be a focal point during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow next week, as confirmed by his foreign secretary on Friday.

Over recent months, cases have surfaced of Indian citizens being lured to Russia with promises of lucrative jobs or educational opportunities, only to find themselves embroiled in the conflict against Ukraine. The Indian police have already arrested four individuals linked to this human trafficking network.

With at least four Indian nationals killed in the ongoing war, the Indian government is urging for immediate cessation of such recruitment practices and the swift return of its citizens. Estimates suggest that between 30 and 40 Indians could already be serving in the Russian army, with ten successfully repatriated so far.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024