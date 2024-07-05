India's Push for Early Release of Nationals Misled into Russian Army
India seeks the early discharge of its nationals misled into joining the Russian army. Prime Minister Modi will discuss this issue during his upcoming visit to Moscow. Reports indicate several Indians were promised lucrative jobs but ended up fighting in Ukraine. Efforts are underway to bring back these individuals.
In a significant diplomatic move, India is pushing for the early release of its nationals who were misled into serving in the Russian army. This critical issue is expected to be a focal point during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow next week, as confirmed by his foreign secretary on Friday.
Over recent months, cases have surfaced of Indian citizens being lured to Russia with promises of lucrative jobs or educational opportunities, only to find themselves embroiled in the conflict against Ukraine. The Indian police have already arrested four individuals linked to this human trafficking network.
With at least four Indian nationals killed in the ongoing war, the Indian government is urging for immediate cessation of such recruitment practices and the swift return of its citizens. Estimates suggest that between 30 and 40 Indians could already be serving in the Russian army, with ten successfully repatriated so far.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Russian army
- nationals
- human trafficking
- Modi
- Putin
- Ukraine
- recruitment
- diplomacy
- Moscow
ALSO READ
US-India Strategic Partnership Soars as Modi Begins Third Term
PM Modi lauds cabinet decisions to increase MSP for 14 Kharif crops, development of Varanasi Airport
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Vietnam on state visit
PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1500 cr in J-K today
Multi-tier security deployed in J-K's Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's visit