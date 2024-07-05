India's Push for Early Release of Nationals Misled into Russian Army

In a significant diplomatic move, India is pushing for the early release of its nationals who were misled into serving in the Russian army. This critical issue is expected to be a focal point during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Moscow next week, as confirmed by his foreign secretary on Friday.

Over recent months, cases have surfaced of Indian citizens being lured to Russia with promises of lucrative jobs or educational opportunities, only to find themselves embroiled in the conflict against Ukraine. The Indian police have already arrested four individuals linked to this human trafficking network.

With at least four Indian nationals killed in the ongoing war, the Indian government is urging for immediate cessation of such recruitment practices and the swift return of its citizens. Estimates suggest that between 30 and 40 Indians could already be serving in the Russian army, with ten successfully repatriated so far.