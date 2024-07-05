Left Menu

India and DR Congo Hold First Secretary-Level Defence Meeting

The DRC representatives expressed their need for the modernization of their Armed Forces and conveyed confidence in the capabilities of the Indian defence industry.

Updated: 05-07-2024 18:12 IST
India and the DRC share cordial and friendly relations, with India being one of the first countries to establish a diplomatic mission in Kinshasa in 1962. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural Secretary-level meeting between the Defence Ministries of India and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) took place in New Delhi on July 5, 2024. The Indian delegation, led by Defence Secretary Shri Giridhar Aramane, included senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Armed Forces. The Congolese delegation, headed by Major General Lukuikila Metikwiza Marcel, Permanent Secretary of Defence, comprised senior officers from the Ministry of Defence and a representative from the DRC Embassy in India.

The meeting aimed to explore areas for collaboration to enhance defence cooperation between the two nations. Comprehensive discussions focused on promoting cooperation in training and the defence industry. The Indian delegation emphasized the significant advancements India has achieved in defence manufacturing capabilities.

The DRC representatives expressed their need for the modernization of their Armed Forces and conveyed confidence in the capabilities of the Indian defence industry. They suggested potential areas for co-production and co-development.

Prior to the meeting, the DRC delegation met with General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of India.

India and the DRC share cordial and friendly relations, with India being one of the first countries to establish a diplomatic mission in Kinshasa in 1962. This visit is expected to pave the way for new opportunities in defence cooperation between the two countries.

