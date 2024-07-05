Court says social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but remain in EU as he awaits trial

Left Menu

A court in Romanias capital ruled Friday that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.The Bucharest Tribunals decision to allow Tate, 37, to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, as a significant victory and a major step forward in the case.Tate, a former professional kickboxer and dual British US citizen, was initially arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women.

PTI | Bucharest | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:31 IST
A court in Romania's capital ruled Friday that social media influencer Andrew Tate can leave Romania but must remain within the European Union as he awaits trial on charges of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Bucharest Tribunal's decision to allow Tate, 37, to leave the country was hailed by his spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, as a "significant victory and a major step forward" in the case.

Tate, a former professional kickboxer and dual British US citizen, was initially arrested in December 2022 near Bucharest along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. Romanian prosecutors formally indicted all four in June last year and all four have denied the allegations.

After Friday's decision, Tate wrote on the social media platform X: "I AM FREE. FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3 YEARS I CAN LEAVE ROMANIA. THE SHAM CASE IS FALLING APART." "We embrace and applaud the decision of the court today, I consider it a reflection of the exemplary behaviour and assistance of my clients," said Eugen Vidineac, one Tate's lawyers, adding that the Tates are "still determined to clear their name and reputation." On April 26, the Bucharest Tribunal ruled that the prosecutors' case file against Tate met the legal criteria and that a trial could start but did not set a date for it to begin. That ruling came after the legal case had been discussed for months in the preliminary chamber stages, a process in which the defendants can challenge prosecutors' evidence and case file.

Vidineac said the ability to travel within the 27-nation EU bloc will allow the Tates to "pursue professional opportunities without restriction."

