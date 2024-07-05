Left Menu

Delhi Retailers Halt Glue Trap Sales Amid PETA's Successful Campaign

Private stores in Delhi ceased the sale of glue traps after PETA India's appeal and a government ban. Rajmandir Hypermarket stopped selling and destroyed existing stock. E-commerce giants like Amazon also removed glue traps from their platforms due to the immense suffering they cause to animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Private stores across Delhi have halted the sale of glue traps after an appeal from PETA India and a government ban on their manufacture, use, and sale within the national capital.

In September 2023, the Delhi government prohibited glue pads, a common yet cruel method used to eliminate rodents. In response, PETA India urged Rajmandir Hypermarket and its 33 stores to comply with the new regulations and has called on other retailers to do the same.

Aditya Mittal, the 25-year-old CEO of Rajmandir Hypermarket, stated, "Following the government's prohibition order, we stopped buying these products and also destroyed the stock we already had. We have ceased the use, sale, and purchase of these items that harm animal lives." E-commerce giants like Amazon, Flipkart, and Meesho have also removed glue traps from their platforms.

