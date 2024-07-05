Delhi Police's New Criminal Laws Study Material Gains National Attention

The study material on new criminal laws prepared by the Delhi Police has become a resource in demand by other state police forces, official sources revealed on Friday.

Police forces from eight states and Union Territory—Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh—have sought the study material, according to an official source. 'The material has already been shared with some states and will be shared with others soon,' the source stated. Previously, police officers from Arunachal Pradesh received training on the new criminal laws from the Delhi Police.

Enacted on July 1, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) laws replaced the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act. The new laws introduce 20 new crimes and increase punishment in 33 criminal cases. The Delhi Police quickly adapted, producing study materials, training their personnel, and distributing instructional booklets.

Aside from training their own personnel, the Delhi Police has provided training to various legal entities and has given lectures at law universities. A 14-member committee, led by Special Commissioner of Police Chhaya Sharma and including several high-ranking officers, was formed in January to study and prepare the material, which was published after approval from Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. The user-friendly books are available on the BPRD's website for nationwide use.