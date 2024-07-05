Left Menu

Ex-Senator Accuses Duterte of Plunder in Criminal Complaint

A former Philippine opposition senator, Antonio Trillanes IV, has filed a criminal complaint against ex-President Rodrigo Duterte, accusing him of plundering state coffers. The complaint alleges that Duterte conspired with an aide to award government contracts to cronies, enriching himself and his family illegally.

Rodrigo Duterte
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a significant legal move, former Philippine opposition senator Antonio Trillanes IV has accused ex-President Rodrigo Duterte of plundering state funds. The criminal complaint alleges a conspiracy involving Duterte and a key aide.

Trillanes claims that two construction firms linked to Duterte's aide received over 100 government contracts, worth at least $114 million, in Davao between 2007 and 2018.

Duterte and his aide, Sen. Christopher Go, have denied the allegations, insisting no benefits were derived. The legal process could be lengthy, as government prosecutors now will investigate the accusations.

