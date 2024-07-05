Left Menu

U.S. Military Completes Withdrawal from Niger Amid Rising Extremist Threats

The U.S. military is set to complete its withdrawal from Niger's Air Base 101, following an order from Niger's junta. The move is part of a broader extraction of nearly 1,000 personnel and marks a significant strategic setback for the U.S. in its fight against insurgents in Africa's Sahel region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 20:29 IST
The U.S. military is set to finalize its withdrawal from Niger's Air Base 101 this Sunday, marking the start of a wider exit from the region. The move follows an order from Niger's ruling junta, dealing a significant strategic blow to Washington's counter-insurgency efforts in the Sahel region.

Before the coup, Niger had been a pivotal ally in combating insurgent groups in West Africa, who have wreaked havoc through violence and displacement. As the U.S. seeks alternative strategies, intelligence on extremist activities is deteriorating, officials have warned. The exit from Air Base 101 will be marked with a ceremony, according to Air Force Major General Kenneth Ekman.

Ekman noted that the U.S. exit will not lead to direct conflict with Russian forces currently stationed at the same base for training purposes. He emphasized that Niger has assured the separation of U.S. and Russian personnel. The presence of Russian forces is minimal and temporary, designed solely for training before their planned departure, Ekman added.

