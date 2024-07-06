Left Menu

Anti-corruption Bureau Raids Junior Engineer for Disproportionate Assets

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) registered a case and conducted raids on properties worth crores allegedly owned by Junior Engineer Dil Pazeer. The investigation targets disproportionate assets acquired by Pazeer, who is posted in the Jal Shakti Department. The ACB also conducted searches in Jammu and Rajouri districts.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched a significant investigation, targeting Junior Engineer Dil Pazeer in connection with a disproportionate assets case. On Friday, the ACB registered a case and executed multiple raids, uncovering properties worth crores of rupees allegedly accumulated by Pazeer.

According to officials, Pazeer, who is posted in the Jal Shakti Department in Poonch, has been found possessing assets that are significantly disproportionate to his known sources of income. These assets include houses valued at several crores. The agency has taken action under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Further, the ACB carried out simultaneous searches at Pazeer's premises located in both Jammu and Rajouri districts, intensifying the investigation into his financial conduct. The agency continues its probe to ascertain the extent of the disproportionate assets.

