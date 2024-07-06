Left Menu

Trump Seeks Freeze on Classified Documents Case Following Supreme Court Ruling

Donald Trump has requested a federal judge to halt the classified documents case against him after a Supreme Court ruling granting former presidents broad immunity from prosecution. His lawyers argue that the prosecution should be paused until related defense motions are resolved. This follows the Supreme Court opinion highlighting presidential immunity.

In a significant legal maneuver, former President Donald Trump has requested a federal judge to freeze the classified documents case against him. This request follows a Supreme Court ruling earlier this week, which affirmed that former presidents possess broad immunity from prosecution.

Trump's legal team communicated to US District Judge Aileen Cannon that the prosecution should be paused until she addresses pending defense motions. These motions assert Trump's immunity from criminal charges in this case and challenge the legality of special counsel Jack Smith's appointment by the Justice Department.

The Supreme Court's ruling, articulated by Chief Justice John Roberts in a 6-3 decision, stated that presidents enjoy absolute immunity for actions tied to their core constitutional powers and presumptive immunity for all other official acts. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, also questioned the legitimacy of Smith's appointment.

