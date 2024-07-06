Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Officials Arrested in Separate Bribery Cases

A policewoman and a revenue officer in Chhattisgarh were arrested for accepting bribes. Vedvati Dariyo, a station house officer, was caught accepting Rs 20,000. Kshirsagar Baghel, a revenue officer, was nabbed while taking Rs 50,000. Both officials are charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 06-07-2024 12:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 12:03 IST
In a crackdown on corruption, a policewoman and a revenue officer in Chhattisgarh have been apprehended for allegedly accepting bribes, according to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Vedvati Dariyo, the station house officer of a mahila thana in Raipur, was arrested after she accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000, the ACB announced on Saturday.

The complainant, Preeti Banjare, had earlier alleged that Dariyo demanded Rs 35,000 to register a case against her husband and in-laws for dowry assault allegations. An ACB team set up a trap and caught Dariyo receiving the first instalment of the bribe at the police station.

In another case in Dhamtari district, Kshirsagar Baghel, a revenue officer, was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000. Baghel had allegedly asked for Rs 1 lakh from Dilip Puri to pass an order in a land ownership case. Both officials are now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

