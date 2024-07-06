Tragic Road Accidents Claim Lives of Two BSF Personnel in Jammu and Kashmir

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including an assistant sub-inspector, lost their lives in separate road accidents in Kathua and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, authorities reported.

ASI Parshotam Singh (58), a Himachal Pradesh native, succumbed to injuries after losing control of his vehicle, which plunged into Ujh canal in Kathua district. Despite efforts by rescuers, Singh was swept away by the strong current and was found in critical condition. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

In a separate incident, BSF jawan Amit Kumar Shukla (30) died when a cab flipped inside the Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Udhampur district while he was traveling home to Jharkhand on leave. Officials confirmed that both tragedies occurred as the personnel were en route to their destinations.

