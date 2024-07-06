Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Mother and Three Daughters Found in Well

The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three daughters were discovered in a well in Nashik, Maharashtra, two days after they were reported missing. Police suspect suicide but are investigating multiple angles. The deceased were identified as Sarala Deshmukh and her daughters Sandhya, Manshree, and Vedshree.

Updated: 06-07-2024 18:57 IST
The bodies of a 30-year-old woman and her three daughters, including a toddler, were found floating in a well in Maharashtra's Nashik district, two days after they went missing, police said on Saturday.

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide, but the investigation is underway considering various angles.

According to police, the woman and her daughters went missing from their home in Mothe Sakode village on July 4, following which her husband Tukaram Deshmukh launched a search.

On Friday, a farmer spotted the body of a girl floating in a well situated on the banks of the Aaram river in Mothe Sakode village, police said.

''The body was fished out and was identified as the eldest daughter of Tukaram Deshmukh. Subsequently, two more bodies were fished out of the water. The deceased are identified as Sarala Deshmukh, Sandhya (7), Manshree (6) and Vedshree (18 months),'' police said.

Police registered a case and launched an investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

