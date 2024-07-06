Desperate Father’s Relentless Search for Son in Guwahati Drains Continues
Hiralal Sarkar has been searching for his eight-year-old son, Abhinash, who fell into a stormwater drain in Guwahati. Despite continuous efforts by state machinery and rescue teams, no trace of the boy has been found. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the grieving parents to return home for the sake of their younger child.
Hiralal Sarkar has been desperately searching for his eight-year-old son, Abhinash, who fell into a stormwater drain in the hilly Jyotinagar area of Guwahati. Despite three days of relentless searching, no results were yielded by Saturday evening.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site and urged the parents to return home for the night, emphasizing the need for their strength for the sake of their younger child. Sarkar maintained his refusal to return home, determined to stay until his son is found.
The search, involving various machines and sniffer dogs, has been extensive yet unsuccessful. Sarma assured the parents that operations would continue throughout the night, expressing concerns that prolonged distress might affect their health.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
