Left Menu

DRI Nabs Smugglers with Rs 2.9 Crore Gold on Kolkata-Hyderabad Bus

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized nearly four kg of smuggled foreign gold, valued at Rs 2.9 crore, from two individuals on a Kolkata to Hyderabad bus. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers discovered the gold hidden in cloth waistbands. The culprits have been arrested under Customs Act provisions, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-07-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 15:07 IST
DRI Nabs Smugglers with Rs 2.9 Crore Gold on Kolkata-Hyderabad Bus
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized nearly four kilograms of smuggled foreign gold valued at Rs 2.9 crore from a bus traveling from Kolkata to Hyderabad.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers apprehended two individuals on Saturday who were found concealing the gold in cloth waistbands.

The gold, weighing 3,982.25 grams, has been confiscated, and the individuals have been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are ongoing.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024