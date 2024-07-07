DRI Nabs Smugglers with Rs 2.9 Crore Gold on Kolkata-Hyderabad Bus
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized nearly four kg of smuggled foreign gold, valued at Rs 2.9 crore, from two individuals on a Kolkata to Hyderabad bus. Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers discovered the gold hidden in cloth waistbands. The culprits have been arrested under Customs Act provisions, with further investigations underway.
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized nearly four kilograms of smuggled foreign gold valued at Rs 2.9 crore from a bus traveling from Kolkata to Hyderabad.
Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers apprehended two individuals on Saturday who were found concealing the gold in cloth waistbands.
The gold, weighing 3,982.25 grams, has been confiscated, and the individuals have been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigations are ongoing.
