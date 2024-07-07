Left Menu

Man Duped of Rs 2.63 Lakh in EV Purchase Scam

A man seeking to purchase electric scooters for a hospital was duped of Rs 2.63 lakh by a fraudster posing as a manager of an electric scooter company. The suspect, Summy Kumar Agnihotry, was arrested in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. Police are investigating further to apprehend other gang members.

Updated: 07-07-2024 15:18 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A man was allegedly duped of Rs 2.63 lakh by a fraudster, posing as the manager of an electric scooter company, who claimed to provide EVs at a reasonable price, officials said on Sunday.

The fraudster allegedly sent fake quotations for electric scooters to the victim who was looking to purchase the vehicles for a private hospital he works at. The 35-year-old alleged fraudster was arrested from Jharkhand's Dhanbad on Saturday, they said.

A cyber complaint was received in Dwarka cyber police station that the complainant was searching on web for buying electric scooters and bikes for hospital use, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The fraudster approached the complainant and sent a fake initial quotation of electric bikes and scooters amounting Rs.1.18 lakh, Singh said.

The officer said the complainant agreed to purchase eight electric bikes and scooters, paid Rs 2.25 lakh, including a booking amount, and some other payments. In total, he sent Rs 2.63 lakh to the account provided by the fraudster Summy Kumar Agnihotry.

Later, the fraudster switched off his mobile and the complainant realised that he was caught in a cyber scam, the DCP said.

Police said that non-bailable warrants were issued against him on July 3 and he was arrested from Dhanbad in Jharkhand.

The DCP said money has not been recovered from Agnihotry. But we got to know that he used to sell bank accounts on 20 to 30 per cent commission. He is a member of a gang and teams are working to nab the other gang members in Dhanbad, he added.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

