Equal Justice for All: Maharashtra CM Speaks on Mumbai BMW Accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized equal application of the law following a tragic accident in Mumbai, where a BMW collision resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa. Shinde assured no special treatment will be given, dismissing speculation about the driver's political connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 07-07-2024 16:11 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 16:11 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated that the law is equal for all following a fatal BMW accident in Mumbai on Sunday. The accident, which resulted in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa, will be treated without bias, Shinde assured.

Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, lost her life when the two-wheeler she was on with her husband, Pradip, was struck by a BMW on Worli's Annie Besant road. Police have booked and detained the car's driver, Rajesh Shah, and another occupant.

Amid speculation that the driver is a Shiv Sena leader's son, CM Shinde stressed, "The law is equal for all. There will be no separate rule for this accident. The police will not shield anyone, and strict action will be taken."

This incident follows a similar high-profile case in Pune where two IT professionals were killed by a Porsche allegedly driven by an inebriated minor. The case drew national attention due to the lenient treatment and alleged evidence tampering.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

