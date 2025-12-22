Controversy Erupts Over Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticized the Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill, saying it undermines employment rights. The bill, now law, assures 125 days of rural work but faces allegations of favoritism towards BJP-ruled states and criticisms over its implementation and name change, which allegedly disrespects Mahatma Gandhi.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has vocally criticized the newly passed Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill, accusing the central government of stripping away constitutional employment rights from the rural poor. The legislation, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, promises 125 days of employment but is seen by the Opposition as a tool of political bias.
Chowdhury's remarks underscore the contentious decision to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, which marks a significant shift from its predecessor. Opposition voices have expressed concerns that the altered fund allocation, requiring states to cover a greater share, will disadvantage non-BJP-controlled regions, effectively undermining job accessibility.
Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has intensified criticism, labeling the Bill's renaming as "the second killing of Gandhi." He highlighted the bill's complex language and vague implementation details, stressing that it grants the central government excessive control over which districts receive work, potentially leaving many without opportunities.
ALSO READ
Govt bulldozed MGNREGA, removed not only Mahatma Gandhi's name, but also changed scheme's structure without consultation: Sonia Gandhi.
Modi govt honoured Mahatma Gandhi's ideals by implementing MGNREGA properly: Shivraj Singh Chouhan in RS.
Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm on Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy Amidst Central Overhaul
Uttarakhand Amendment Bill Controversy: Political Maneuverings and Communal Implications
Congress killed ideals of Mahatma Gandhi when it accepted partition of India; rejected his call for disbanding party: Chouhan.