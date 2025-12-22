Controversy Erupts Over Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has vocally criticized the newly passed Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill, accusing the central government of stripping away constitutional employment rights from the rural poor. The legislation, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, promises 125 days of employment but is seen by the Opposition as a tool of political bias.

Chowdhury's remarks underscore the contentious decision to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, which marks a significant shift from its predecessor. Opposition voices have expressed concerns that the altered fund allocation, requiring states to cover a greater share, will disadvantage non-BJP-controlled regions, effectively undermining job accessibility.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has intensified criticism, labeling the Bill's renaming as "the second killing of Gandhi." He highlighted the bill's complex language and vague implementation details, stressing that it grants the central government excessive control over which districts receive work, potentially leaving many without opportunities.