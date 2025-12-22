Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury criticized the Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill, saying it undermines employment rights. The bill, now law, assures 125 days of rural work but faces allegations of favoritism towards BJP-ruled states and criticisms over its implementation and name change, which allegedly disrespects Mahatma Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:46 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has vocally criticized the newly passed Viksit Bharat Employment Guarantee Bill, accusing the central government of stripping away constitutional employment rights from the rural poor. The legislation, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, promises 125 days of employment but is seen by the Opposition as a tool of political bias.

Chowdhury's remarks underscore the contentious decision to remove Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme, which marks a significant shift from its predecessor. Opposition voices have expressed concerns that the altered fund allocation, requiring states to cover a greater share, will disadvantage non-BJP-controlled regions, effectively undermining job accessibility.

Former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram has intensified criticism, labeling the Bill's renaming as "the second killing of Gandhi." He highlighted the bill's complex language and vague implementation details, stressing that it grants the central government excessive control over which districts receive work, potentially leaving many without opportunities.

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025