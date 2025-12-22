Left Menu

Cyber Fraud Nightmare: Retired Banker's Rs 1.35 Crore Loss

A retired banker lost Rs 1.35 crore to cyber fraudsters who promised high returns on share investments. Convinced by promises of impressive profits, she invested heavily, only to realize she was being scammed when access to her funds was blocked. The police registered a case against 12 fraudsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 18:45 IST
Cyber Fraud Nightmare: Retired Banker's Rs 1.35 Crore Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A retired banker has fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme, losing a staggering Rs 1.35 crore after being lured by promises of high returns. The incident, unfolding between November and December, underscores the ongoing menace of cybercrime targeting vulnerable individuals seeking investment opportunities.

The 63-year-old woman encountered an advertisement for 'Jainam Broking Limited' on YouTube, which led her to a WhatsApp group called '121 Community Hub Jainam'. The group falsely portrayed the firm as a representative of India in the Global Financial Elite Showdown and dangled enticing offers to potential investors.

Initially, the victim deposited Rs 80,000 and was deceived into believing her investment had grown. When she attempted to withdraw funds, the fraudsters concocted elaborate stories requiring further deposits, ultimately revealing the elaborate scam. Authorities have registered a case against 12 individuals in connection with the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025