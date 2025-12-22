Cyber Fraud Nightmare: Retired Banker's Rs 1.35 Crore Loss

A retired banker has fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme, losing a staggering Rs 1.35 crore after being lured by promises of high returns. The incident, unfolding between November and December, underscores the ongoing menace of cybercrime targeting vulnerable individuals seeking investment opportunities.

The 63-year-old woman encountered an advertisement for 'Jainam Broking Limited' on YouTube, which led her to a WhatsApp group called '121 Community Hub Jainam'. The group falsely portrayed the firm as a representative of India in the Global Financial Elite Showdown and dangled enticing offers to potential investors.

Initially, the victim deposited Rs 80,000 and was deceived into believing her investment had grown. When she attempted to withdraw funds, the fraudsters concocted elaborate stories requiring further deposits, ultimately revealing the elaborate scam. Authorities have registered a case against 12 individuals in connection with the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)