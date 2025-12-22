Adityanath Blames Jinnah and Congress for Vande Mataram Controversy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing critique against the Congress and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, attributing India's cultural division and Partition to them. He particularly underscored the controversy surrounding the national song, Vande Mataram, as a significant repercussion of the party's appeasement policies.

Speaking in the state Assembly during the Winter Session, Adityanath contended that Vande Mataram was used as a political tool by Jinnah after his departure from Congress, fueling communal tensions. He emphasized that the initial controversies stemmed from political, not religious agendas, driving a wedge in national unity.

Adityanath also recounted historical instances where Congress, faced with political pressures, altered the song's stanzas, which he described as a "national surrender." He urged vigilance against current political forces intending to revive similar divisive ideologies, reaffirming Vande Mataram as a core symbol of India's national struggle and identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)