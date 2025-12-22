Adityanath Blames Jinnah and Congress for Vande Mataram Controversy
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress and Mohammad Ali Jinnah of cultural division and the Partition, linking it to the controversy over Vande Mataram. He claimed that political appeasement turned the song into a communal issue, which Jinnah exploited to fuel separatist tendencies.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a scathing critique against the Congress and Mohammad Ali Jinnah, attributing India's cultural division and Partition to them. He particularly underscored the controversy surrounding the national song, Vande Mataram, as a significant repercussion of the party's appeasement policies.
Speaking in the state Assembly during the Winter Session, Adityanath contended that Vande Mataram was used as a political tool by Jinnah after his departure from Congress, fueling communal tensions. He emphasized that the initial controversies stemmed from political, not religious agendas, driving a wedge in national unity.
Adityanath also recounted historical instances where Congress, faced with political pressures, altered the song's stanzas, which he described as a "national surrender." He urged vigilance against current political forces intending to revive similar divisive ideologies, reaffirming Vande Mataram as a core symbol of India's national struggle and identity.
